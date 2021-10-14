Adele Releases New Song, Music Video for “Easy on Me”

Adele is back with her powerful vocals that fans know and love.

After waiting five years since her last song, Adele finally released “Easy On Me” Thursday, an emotional ballad that reflects on how she has grown over the years.

During the chorus, she belts, “Go easy on me, baby. I was still a child. Didn’t get the chance to feel the world around me.”

The songstress originally teased “Easy On Me” last week by posting a short black-and-white clip on Twitter of her cruising down the road as pages fly from the car seats. The scene appears in the song’s music video which also arrived on Thursday. In the music video, the singer could be seen driving away from an empty house with her packed car. During the second verse, the video transitions to color as Adele continues to sing with the music pages fluttering in the wind.

The ballad is the first single off her upcoming album which is expected to be titled 30, continuing the trend of naming her records after pivotal ages in her life.

The new release follows her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her 9-year-old son Angelo, earlier this year. But, she specified that she is not writing a “divorce” album. She explained to Vogue, “He’s not one of my exes. He’s the dad of my child. It was more me divorcing myself. Just being like, ‘Bitch, fuckin’ hot mess, get your fuckin’ shit together!’ “

When announcing the album on her social media, the singer described the album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.” “When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advise…The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why,” she wrote.

She added, “I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is.”

In a wide-ranging interview to Vogue last week, Adele said the new album is one that she doesn’t envision letting go: “I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore,” she told the publication. “Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

Adele’s previous album 25 was released in 2015 and won album of the year at the 2017 Grammys. She also walked away with the same award for her second record 21.