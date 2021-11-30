Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

Adele is Las Vegas’ newest resident performer.

The Grammy-winning singer announced on Tuesday a four-month-long exclusive Las Vegas concert residency, entitled Weekends With Adele. The show, which will run from Jan. 21 to April 16, will see the songstress performing two shows nearly every weekend at the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel, which has a crowd capacity of 4,100 and has served as the residency home for fellow major acts Celine Dion, Elton John, Bette Midler, Cher, Mariah Carey and more.

At present, there is only a single weekend, Feb. 18 and 19, on which Adele has no performances scheduled. According to the Caesars’ show schedule, Van Morrison — who has publicly spoken out against vaccine mandates — is performing at the venue.

In a December cover story for Rolling Stone, Adele shared that she had no big tour plans for her latest album due to the ongoing pandemic. While she filmed two live specials for 30 in October and has made plans to do a few big shows next year — including two appearances in Hyde Park in London — the singer explained that a major tour like the ones she embarked on for her previous albums wasn’t presently possible.

“It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” she said. “I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get COVID, either.”

The singer also noted that, at least at that time, she hadn’t signed up to do a Las Vegas residency because there was “nothing available.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Adele’s representatives for comment.

The residency news comes on the heels of a stellar week of record sales for the singer’s latest and long-awaited release, 30. Adele’s fourth studio album not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 but also became the top-selling album of 2021 in only three days, edging out Taylor Swift’s Evermore, according to Billboard. Between breaking various records, Adele was also credited with getting Spotify to remove the music streamer’s default shuffle feature from her latest LP, allowing fans to listen to her tracklist in the order she intended.