Adele Releases New Album ’30’

A new album from Adele has arrived.

The British singer released her anticipated fourth album 30, which she has described as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.”

For 30, which was delayed due to the pandemic, the Grammy-winning singer reunites with 25 co-writers and producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Shellback, with Oscar-winning Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson among album collaborators.

The new release follows the singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki — with whom she shares her 9-year-old son Angelo — and centers on the aftermath and moving on throughout the 12 songs.

When announcing the album on her social media, the singer shared that the album “was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice.… The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why.” She added, “I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is.”

In an interview for the November cover story of both the American and British Vogue, Adele referred to 30 as the album from her catalogue that she considers entirely hers given how attached she feels to it: “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

Adele released the first single off the album, “Easy On Me,” in October, with an accompanying music video.

The release of 30 follows the recent CBS concert special Adele One Night Only in which the singer performed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles to a crowd that featured Lizzo, Seth Rogen, Melissa McCarthy, James Corden, Selena Gomez and more.

During the special, Adele also had a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey where she candidly discussed her divorce, her relationship with her father, body image, and new relationship with Rich Paul.