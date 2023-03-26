Adele Announces New Dates for Las Vegas Residency, Teases Concert Film

Fans will get a few more weekends with Adele in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, the Grammy-winning artist officially announced new dates as part of her residency run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The new run of Weekend With Adele shows will feature 34 performances that officially begin on June 16 and ending on Nov. 4.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal was among the first to report the news, which the singer made during what was supposed to be her final show Saturday night. She also teased that a concert film was in the works.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that,” Adele told the audience. “So I am coming back for a few weeks in June and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

The residency has seen much success since it began following a delayed arrival. The “Hello” singer ultimately kicked off the residency last November, nearly 10 months after she initially planned. After being announced in late 2021, the performances were initially slated to run between Jan. 21 and April 16 of 2022. But the event was postponed only a day before it was supposed to start, with the singer telling fans that her show wasn’t ready.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said at the time. “Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

Last August, following the reveal of her new residency dates, Adele also expressed that working through the shows’ delays were a “devastating” time, but that creatively, it wasn’t up to her standards. “There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment,” she said.

During her opening night in Las Vegas, Adele returned to that sentiment, calling the week leading up to the opening night “bloody massive” and telling the crowd what she and her team had put together was exactly what she wanted to deliver for them.

“I should be giving you a standing ovation, thank you so much for coming back to me. You look amazing, and it looks just like what I imagined it would look like. Just perfect. Thank you,” she said. “I don’t get to go off stage for about 50 minutes so I’m going to have a shitty face of streamed makeup for the whole first part of the show.”