Adele Unveils Rescheduled Dates for Vegas Residency

Adele is ready to return to Las Vegas.

The superstar singer has unveiled new dates for her Weekends With Adele Vegas residency, months after she abruptly postponed the initial shows just a day before the concerts were set to take place.

The new concerts will run from Nov. 18, 2022 through March 25, 2023. In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, she has added eight new concerts.

Priority access for the concerts will be given to those who purchased tickets to Adele’s original residency dates but had those tickets refunded, with those ticket sales set to start on Aug. 10.

In a statement on her website and social media accounts, Adele said, “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.”

Referencing her initial reason for the postponement, that due to delivery delays and COVID-19, her show wasn’t ready, Adele added, “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

She continued, “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.”

Adele’s residency was announced in November, with the shows originally set to start on Jan. 21 and take place most Fridays and Saturdays at the Colosseum venue in Caesars Palace Hotel through April 16.

In her tearful announcement that her shows had been postponed, Adele said that she and her team had “been awake for 30 hours” trying to figure things out but have “run out of time.”

She continued, “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really, really sorry.”

She said the dates would be rescheduled and that she would work to get the show “where it’s supposed to be.”

“I’m so sorry. It’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready,” she added.

Earlier this month, Adele said in a BBC Radio 4 interview that she doesn’t regret delaying the shows but understands that some people were upset.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down,” she said. “I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.”

She added, “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough.”

Read Adele’s full statement about her rescheduled shows below.