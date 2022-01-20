Adele Reveals Postponement of Las Vegas Residency: “We’ve Been Up Against So Much”

Adele is rescheduling her Las Vegas residency that was set to kick off on Jan. 21.

In a video shared on her social media channels Thursday, the singer emotionally announced the news and explained that due to delivery delays and crew members testing positive for COVID-19, plans for the show have been disrupted.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” the singer said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

She went on to explain that she and her team have “been awake for 30 hours” trying to sort everything out but have “run out of time.” “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really really sorry,” she said as she fought back tears.

Adele confirmed that the dates will be rescheduled and in the meantime, she’s going to work on getting the show “to where it’s supposed to be,” adding: “I’m so sorry. It’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready.”

Adele’s Las Vegas residency was announced in November with the singer set to have a four-month-long exclusive residency, entitled “Weekends With Adele,” at the Colosseum venue in Caesars Palace Hotel. The shows were originally to kick off on Jan. 21 and set to take place most Fridays and Saturdays until April 16.

The residency follows the singer’s release of her latest, much anticipated fourth studio album 30. Following its release, the album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became the top-selling album of 2021, according to Billboard.

Watch the singer’s announcement below.