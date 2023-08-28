Adele Stops Las Vegas Show to Scold Security for “Bothering” a Fan: “Leave Him Alone”

Taylor Swift isn’t the only major musical artist willing to call out security in the middle of a concert.

On Saturday night, Adele stopped her own concert in Las Vegas to stand up for a fan in the crowd who she said was being “bothered” by security.

Multiple videos posted by attendees show the singer pausing the show in the middle of her performance “Water Under the Bridge” to ask security what was going on.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much, since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him?” she asked during her Weekends With Adele show at Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

It took her a moment to get the attention of the person she was addressing, with a little apparently confusion taking place: “Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you! Put your hand up. You, no you, yes, you with the stick in your hand. Yes, him.”

Once she had their attention, she continued: “What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?”

Then, to the fan, she added: “They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show.”

“Leave him alone,” she reiterated to security.

Adele then spoke to the rest of the audience: “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

Adele then told her band, “Let’s start again,” and they started playing “Water Under the Bridge” again.

The moment was reminiscent of Swift’s actions in May at a Philadelphia stop on her Eras Tour. During her performance of “Bad Blood,” Swift shouted “She’s fine!” and “She wasn’t doing anything!” to a security guard. (The music didn’t stop, unlike it did during Adele’s interruption.)

Watch video of Adele below.