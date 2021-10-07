Adele Talks Motherhood, Divorce, Body Image, and Admiration for Beyonce in First Interview in 5 Years

Adele has been laying low for almost five years, but ahead of the release of her song “Easy On Me,” the singer is opening up about the changes in her life and how they inspired her new album.

The vocalist is making history by being the November cover star of both the American and British Vogue. Each story was captured in a different city with two photographers, while the profiles were written by two local writers. In an interview with the U.S. publication released Thursday, the songstress opened up about her recent divorce and the effect it has had on her son, Angelo.

Adele married Simon Konecki, the father of her 9-year-old son, in 2016, but the singer filed for divorce in 2019. Proceedings were finalized this year. “I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy,” she told Vogue. “Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me.”

She revealed that most of her relationships with men have been “toxic,” and later explained, “If I can reach the reason why I left, which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy — if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I’ll be able to forgive myself for it.”

Adele confirmed in the interview that she is currently dating sports agent Richard Paul who she was photographed with at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

One day when Angelo was six, she recalled him asking, “‘Can you see me?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, yeah.’ And he was like, ‘Cause I can’t see you.’ Well, my whole life fell apart in that moment. He knew I wasn’t there.”

That pivotal conversation inspired her to start “sharing with him” which also helped her write songs as a way to explain her relationship with Konecki. But Adele notes that her upcoming release will not be a typical divorce album. She explained, “He’s not one of my exes. He’s the dad of my child.” Laughing, she added, “It was more me divorcing myself. Just being like, ‘Bitch, fuckin’ hot mess, get your fuckin’ shit together!'”

Speaking about the themes on the new album, she said, “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

During the interview, Adele also addressed recent headlines over her weight loss: “My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now.” She visited the gym regularly during the pandemic and said that working out helps with her anxiety. “I understand why some women especially were hurt,” she noted. “Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person. The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very fucking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”

The singer champions other women, particularly her fellow musicians. Adele mentioned her admiration for Beyoncé in the cover story and spoke about dedicating her 2017 Grammy speech for album of the year to Lemonade. She recalled visiting Beyoncé’s dressing room after the ceremony: “I just said to her, like, the way that the Grammys works, and the people who control it at the very, very top — they don’t know what a visual album is. They don’t want to support the way that she’s moving things forward with her releases and the things that she’s talking about.”

Adele added, “For my friends who are women of color, it was such a huge acknowledgment for them, of the sort of undermined grief that they go through. For her to nail that on the head, and also bring in the entire globe? I was like, ‘This album is my album, she just knows what I’m going through.’ That album was not written for me. But yet I could still feel like, ‘This is the biggest gift.'”

She revealed her Grammy for the win arrived broken, so she wedged a lemon into it.