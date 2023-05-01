Rock Icons Aerosmith to Launch Farewell Tour

If fans of Aerosmith don’t want to miss a thing, they’ll catch the rock icons on their final tour.

Aerosmith announced on Monday that it will launch its Peace Out farewell tour on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. The 40-date trek of North America will also visit Los Angeles, New York City, Austin, Seattle, Chicago and Toronto, and Aerosmith will play a hometown show in Boston on New Year’s Eve. The tour will officially wrap on Jan. 26 in Montreal.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” Aerosmith said in a statement.

The tour announcement comes months after a woman filed a lawsuit against Steven Tyler for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She previously said the band leader had an illicit sexual relationship with her when she was a teenager. Tyler, 75, is denying all allegations.

Aerosmith formed in 1970 and also includes Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer, the latter who will not be on the upcoming tour.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed,” the band said in a statement.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 150 million albums, won four Grammy Awards, launched 10 world tours and released Top 10 pop hits like “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” “Walk This Way,” “Dream On,” “Angel,” “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “Love in an Elevator,” “What It Takes” and “Jaded.”

Fellow rockers The Black Crowes will open for Aerosmith on the Peace Out Tour.

Aerosmith recently wrapped their Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The first portion of the residency was canceled because Tyler voluntarily entered a rehabilitation program.

Aerosmith made history when they performed a record-breaking one-off show at Boston’s Fenway Park as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the famed venue.