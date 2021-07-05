Amanda Kloots Pens Tribute to Husband Nick Cordero One Year After His Death

Amanda Kloots, wife of the late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, shared an emotional message on social media on Monday, a year after her husband died due to complications from COVID-19.

Cordero was a Tony-nominated actor known for his work in Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress and A Bronx Tale the Musical. He died at age 41, following a grueling battle with the coronavirus.

“Today hurts, there is no other way around it,” Kloots wrote on Instagram, where she posted a number of photos and video clips in Cordero’s memory. “One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, ‘Don’t you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don’t know what I’d do.'”

Her note continued: “There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2” away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my ‘Nick era’ and I’ll have it forever.”

Kloots included the Lukas Nelson song “A Few Stars Apart” in her tribute, saying that she found the second verse to be especially touching: “And it’s hard not to hold you/ But I’m still on the ground/ I miss the light you gave me/ I miss your lovin’ sound/ Never a night will go by/ Forgettin’ the stars in the sky.”

