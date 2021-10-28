American Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo Tops 2021 Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
Olivia Rodrigo tops the 2021 American Music Awards nominations, with the “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” singer up for seven awards.
In addition to leading this year’s nominations, Rodrigo is a first-time nominee and if she wins in at least five categories she will have broken record for most wins by a first-time nominee.
The Weeknd scored six nods, with three artists each landing five nominations: Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon.
In addition to Rodrigo and Giveon, fellow first-time nominees include Silk Sonic, 24kGoldn and Saweetie.
Taylor Swift is one of a number of a number of artists nominated in three categories. Swift, who has the most AMA wins of any artist ever, could break her own record with a win this year.
Fellow three-time nominee BTS is up for their third consecutive win in the favorite pop duo or group category. Late rapper Pop Smoke, up for three awards, could win his first AMA posthumously.
Morgan Wallen received two nominations. But similar to what AMAs co-producer MRC Live & Alternative stated when Wallen was nominated for its Billboard Music Awards this past spring, just months after a video surfaced of him using the N-word, for which he later apologized, MRC Live & Alternative said in a statement that Wallen’s AMA nominations are based on charting. He will not be included in this year’s show “in any capacity,” including performing, presenting or accepting an award, according to the statement.
The MRC Live & Alternative statement continued, “We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.”
This year’s AMA nominees were revealed on Spotify’s The Get Up, ABC’s Good Morning America and the AMAs’ Twitter account. Nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on the Billboard charts — including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay — from Sept. 25, 2020 through Sept. 23, 2021. Winners are voted entirely by fans, with voting taking place this year on TikTok.
It was announced in July that veteran live-events producer Jesse Collins would serve as showrunner and executive producer for the 2021 AMAs, which are produced by his eponymous Jesse Collins Entertainment and MRC Live & Alternative. (MRC is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.)
The 2021 AMAs will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
A complete list of the 2021 American Music Awards nominees follows.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks “Buss It”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande “Positions”
Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Taylor Swift “evermore”
The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
Lee Brice “Hey World”
Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
Rod Wave “SoulFly”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
Queen Naija “missunderstood”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”
Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
KAROL G “KG0516”
Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
