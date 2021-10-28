American Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo Tops 2021 Nominations

Olivia Rodrigo tops the 2021 American Music Awards nominations, with the “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” singer up for seven awards.

In addition to leading this year’s nominations, Rodrigo is a first-time nominee and if she wins in at least five categories she will have broken record for most wins by a first-time nominee.

The Weeknd scored six nods, with three artists each landing five nominations: Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon.

In addition to Rodrigo and Giveon, fellow first-time nominees include Silk Sonic, 24kGoldn and Saweetie.

Taylor Swift is one of a number of a number of artists nominated in three categories. Swift, who has the most AMA wins of any artist ever, could break her own record with a win this year.

Fellow three-time nominee BTS is up for their third consecutive win in the favorite pop duo or group category. Late rapper Pop Smoke, up for three awards, could win his first AMA posthumously.

Morgan Wallen received two nominations. But similar to what AMAs co-producer MRC Live & Alternative stated when Wallen was nominated for its Billboard Music Awards this past spring, just months after a video surfaced of him using the N-word, for which he later apologized, MRC Live & Alternative said in a statement that Wallen’s AMA nominations are based on charting. He will not be included in this year’s show “in any capacity,” including performing, presenting or accepting an award, according to the statement.

The MRC Live & Alternative statement continued, “We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.”

This year’s AMA nominees were revealed on Spotify’s The Get Up, ABC’s Good Morning America and the AMAs’ Twitter account. Nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on the Billboard charts — including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay — from Sept. 25, 2020 through Sept. 23, 2021. Winners are voted entirely by fans, with voting taking place this year on TikTok.

It was announced in July that veteran live-events producer Jesse Collins would serve as showrunner and executive producer for the 2021 AMAs, which are produced by his eponymous Jesse Collins Entertainment and MRC Live & Alternative. (MRC is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.)

The 2021 AMAs will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

A complete list of the 2021 American Music Awards nominees follows.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks “Buss It”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande “Positions”

Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”

Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Taylor Swift “evermore”

The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Lee Brice “Hey World”

Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”

Rod Wave “SoulFly”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”

H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”

Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”

Queen Naija “missunderstood”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”

Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”

KAROL G “KG0516”

Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”

Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto