American Music Awards: Hollywood Reporter’s Guide to the 2021 Show

The 2021 American Music Awards will take place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In her hosting debut, Cardi B will lead the ceremony, joining the likes of past hosts including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J and Aretha Franklin. Cardi is also a five-time AMA winner herself.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — who, together, are musical R&B duo Silk Sonic — will open the show, following the recent release of their collaboration album An Evening With Silk Sonic. Together, Silk Sonic are nominated for three awards: favorite pop duo or group as well as favorite music video and favorite R&B song for “Leave the Door Open.”

Additional performers include Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Coldplay, Megan Thee Stallion, Chlöe, Måneskin, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown and Walker Hayes. Diplo will serve as the show’s first-ever musical curator, in which the record producer will DJ the event throughout the night.

Rodrigo — a first-time nominee — leads the nominations pool with seven awards nods, while five-time AMA winner The Weeknd follows close behind with six. The “drivers license” singer could receive the most wins ever for a first-time nominee, if she were to win at least five categories. In addition to Rodrigo, other first-time nominees include Silk Sonic, Saweetie, 24KGoldn, Giveon and Kali Uchis.

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each earned five noms, respectively. Pop country star Kacey Musgraves could also win her first AMA award ever for favorite female country artist, an award she was previously nominated for in 2014. Coming off the hit release of her album Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift holds the record for the most AMA wins ever, and could break her own record with three nominations of her own this year.

Unlike the Grammy Awards, AMA winners are determined solely by fan votes. And for the first time, voters were able to cast their ballots simply by searching AMAs on Tiktok, as part of the show’s partnership with the platform.

Additionally, it was announced in July that veteran live-events producer Jesse Collins would serve as showrunner and executive producer for the 2021 AMAs, which are produced by his eponymous Jesse Collins Entertainment and MRC Live & Alternative. (MRC is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.)

The 2021 AMAs will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day.