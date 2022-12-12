Peter Frampton, Amy Grant and Dionne Warwick Among Performers Set for Concert to Celebrate A&M Records Co-Founder Jerry Moss

The Music Center’s concert to celebrate A&M Records co-founder Jerry Moss is taking shape.

The event, originally scheduled for February 2022 but postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, will feature a lineup of artists from the label’s roster with scheduled performances by Peter Frampton, Amy Grant, Morgan James, Nova Payton, Paul Rodgers, Joe Sumner and Dionne Warwick. Not performing but confirmed for the program are Herb Alpert, Misty Copeland and Burt Bacharach with pre-recorded appearances by Sheryl Crow, Cat Stevens and Sting.

The concert — bookended by a preshow reception and a post-performance dinner — is designed to honor Moss’ contributions to music and will be held at the Music Center’s Mark Taper Forum. Additional performers are expected.

Moss and wife, Tina, are said to be longtime patrons of the Music Center. In 2020, they gifted $25 million to help support the cultivation of arts and culture-focused partnerships and new programming initiatives at the county’s performing arts center. The Music Center’s three original venues on its campus are united by an expansive outdoor area, which is now named Jerry Moss Plaza.

“Jerry Moss has always been a music lover first. If it weren’t for him, Humble Pie and my own solo career might never have happened,” said Frampton. “Jerry has been a champion of mine my entire life and I treasure our friendship.”

Added Grant: “In getting to know Jerry Moss over the years, I was amazed by the breadth of his interests. Whether it was music, horse racing or trekking through Africa, excellence defined everything in which he invested his talents and passions.”

Offered Rachel S. Moore, Music Center president and CEO: “This one-of-a-kind concert, which was slated for earlier this year, only to be upended by the pandemic, is worth the wait. This incredible celebration for Jerry will be the toast of the town.”