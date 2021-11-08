Amy Winehouse Auction Rakes in $4 Million; Last Performance Dress Sells for $243,200

An auction of most than 800 of Amy Winehouse’s dresses, shoes, jewelry and accessories that she wore on stage, in photo shoots and at various public events brought in $4 million over the weekend, Julien’s Auctions said Sunday.

The biggest seller of the event was the dress Winehouse wore in her final stage performance in Belgrade in her 2011 Summer Festival Tour, which sold for a $243,200, which Julien’s said was 16 times its original estimate of $15,000. The dress is described as a “custom-made figure-hugging halter mini dress designed by Winehouse’s designer and stylist, Naomi Parry, [which] has a bamboo and floral print on silk incorporated into a Spanx dress.”

The dress worn by Amy Winehouse in her final performance FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Another hot item was a Moschino custom-made red leather heart-shaped purse used by Winehouse at the 2007 Brit Awards, which sold for $204,800, 13 times its original estimate of $15,000.

Other items included a floral gold lamé D&G stage-worn dress ($150,000), a Temperly London tan and black jumpsuit worn at a Sunday Times 2008 portrait shoot and the 46664 Concert performance honoring Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday in Hyde Park, London ($121,600), a skirt she wore (sold for $11,250) and her Christian Louboutin tan peep toe heels worn at the same performance and to her father’s 60th birthday party at Trent Park Golf Course in November 2009 and to London’s The Horse and Hound Pub in August 2010 ($38,400).

Winehouse died on July 23, 2011, at age 27 of accidental alcohol poisoning.

Proceeds from the event, which took place in Beverly Hills with fans and collectors bidding live in person, on the phone and online, will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was established by the singer’s parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, to raise awareness and support for young adults with addiction problems.

Some items sold this weekend will head to the “Amy: Beyond the Stage” exhibition at the Design Museum in London beginning Nov. 26 before going to the winning bidders after the exhibition.