Ariana Grande Partners With ‘Fortnite’ for ‘Rift Tour’ Virtual Event

“Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible,” added Phil Rampulla, head of brand at Epic Games. “With the Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends. We’re so grateful to have an iconic superstar like Ariana Grande and her team join us for a musical experience at metaverse scale, and for players and fans alike to experience the Rift Tour!”

Fortnite is free to download, and it’s available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC and Mac. It’s recommended to join in an hour before show time.

See a preview of what’s to come below.

