Ariana Grande Partners With ‘Fortnite’ for ‘Rift Tour’ Virtual Event

Grande will be the latest superstar to perform within the Fortnite realm, headlining an in-game event -- or a "musical journey into magical new realities" -- that's scheduled for Aug. 6-8.

Ariana Grande
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

On Sunday (Aug. 1), it was announced that Grande will be the latest superstar to perform within the Fortnite realm, headlining an in-game event — or a “musical journey into magical new realities” — that’s scheduled for Aug. 6-8.

“Ariana & the Rift Tour” will be available on the online game for five time slots over the weekend, accommodating fans around the world: Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. ET; Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. ET; and Sunday, Aug. 8 at 12 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. ET., and 6 p.m. ET.

The Rift Tour will feature experiences that pair Grande’s music with elements from Fortnite.

As an added bonus, players can find Grande outfit options — from a “cosmic” look to her Piggy Smallz — in the Fornite Item Shop beginning on Aug. 4.

“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor,” the singer said in a statement. “I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.”

