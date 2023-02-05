×
Ashton Kutcher Apologizes to Harry Styles For Not Recognizing Him at a Karaoke Party: “I Feel Like a Jerk”

The actor revealed that he told the singer after his performance, "You're like a karaoke ringer. You're really good."

Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Most people would recognize Harry Styles in a crowd, but Ashton Kutcher can’t say the same about the first time he met the popular singer.

During an interview with Esquire magazine, the Your Place or Mine star revealed that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, met Styles at the karaoke party of an “extraordinarily well-known singer, that is maybe the best singer today,” who also happened to be their neighbor.

While at the party, the actor said “this other kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song. … I’m like, ‘Oh my God. It’s bananas.’ So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. We’re like, ‘Man, I got to tell you something, you’re a ringer. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good.’ He goes, ‘Thanks, man, thank you. I really appreciate that.'”

At this point, he explained that he didn’t recognize the person who just performed. But once he went up to his friend who then revealed that it was Styles, Kutcher was feeling quite shocked. “We go to our friend, and we go, ‘God, that guy was really good, huh?’” the actor detailed. “And he’s [his friend] like, ‘It’s Harry Styles.’ And I was like, ‘Who’s that?’ Mila’s like, ‘It’s the guy in the boy band. He’s a professional singer.’”

“Oh my god, now I feel like a jerk,” he continued. “He’s a professional singer. And we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer. And I like feel so dumb.”

In a sincere apology to the Grammy-winning singer, the That ’70s Show actor said, “I’m sorry Harry Styles, but you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good” – a statement that I think many fans would agree with.

Kutcher’s latest film, Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon, comes out Feb. 10, while Styles is nominated for six Grammys this year and is set to perform at the awards ceremony on Sunday.

