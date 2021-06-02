Atlantic Records Exec VP Juliette Jones Leaving Label

Atlantic Records executive vp urban promotion Juliette Jones is exiting her post at the label, announcing the news Tuesday in an internal memo that was circulated to staff and was shared with Billboard.

“In alignment with my personal goals, I’ve decided that now is the time for me to move forward into the next exciting chapter of my professional career,” said Jones, who has yet to announce her next move. “I’m tremendously proud of Atlantic’s promo team and all that we’ve accomplished together. It has been a real privilege to be part of building a competitive department that has consistently taken our records to the top of the charts, contributed to breaking countless new artists, and given fresh energy to established talent on the roster. Even in these most recent challenging times, our team has demonstrated commitment and heart beyond measure.”

Jones joined the label in 2012 after moving from Warner Bros. Records to Atlantic as senior vp urban promotion; she was upped to executive vp the following year. During her tenure, she was the dynamo behind radio hits for Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black and Lil Uzi Vert, among others, making a name herself as one of the rare upper-level female promotion executives — let alone a woman of color — to work at a major label.

Prior to joining Warner, Jones served in roles at Virgin, J/RCA and Jive Records, where she was hired as the label’s first mid-Atlantic regional promotion director for urban music in 1994.

You can read Jones’ full memo below.

In alignment with my personal goals, I’ve decided that now is the time for me to move forward into the next exciting chapter of my professional career.

I’m tremendously proud of Atlantic’s promo team and all that we’ve accomplished together. It has been a real privilege to be part of building a competitive department that has consistently taken our records to the top of the charts, contributed to breaking countless new artists, and given fresh energy to established talent on the roster. Even in these most recent challenging times, our team has demonstrated commitment and heart beyond measure.

I deeply appreciate Julie and Craig for their leadership and guidance, and I’m thankful they presented me with the opportunity to lead such an amazing team. It has been a rewarding 10-year tenure here, working with the incredible artists and world-class executives who make up the Atlantic family.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.