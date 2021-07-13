Backstreet Boys Announce Las Vegas Holiday Residency

Backstreet’s back in Las Vegas, all right! The Backstreet Boys are headed back to Sin City to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year for their first-ever set of Christmas-themed shows.

“A Very Backstreet Christmas Party” spans 12 holiday shows at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in November and December. The Backstreet Boys’ shows will feature holiday classics and the boy band’s biggest hits. All shows will begin at 8 p.m.

The 12-show run comes three years after the band’s record-shattering Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency at the Zappos Theater. Their residency grossed $34.4 million from the total 62 shows they performed at the legendary Vegas venue in 2017 and 2018, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Fan Club members can access the special presale from Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT to Thursday at 10 p.m. PT. Citi cardmembers can also purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment from Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT to Thursday at 10 p.m. PT. Members of Caesars Rewards, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will only be able to access the presale on Thursday from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster’s website, with prices starting at $89 plus taxes and fees. Fans can visit the Backstreet Boys’ official website for VIP meet-and-greet information.

Backstreet Boys, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment will donate $1 of every ticket purchased to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The band was able to donate $180,000 to the organization during their Larger Than Life residency.

Some Backstreet Boys members will team up with *NSYNC and Boyz II Men for another event in Las Vegas called “The After Party” at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19-22. AJ McLean and Nick Carter, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Boyz’s Wanya Morris will rock the Sands Showroom with their respective groups’ greatest hits — with some special, yet-unannounced guests — during the limited-run event.

McLean and Carter recently teamed up with Fatone and his former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass for the live debut of the supergroup Back-Sync at L.A.’s The Grove for the Pride Month charity event Bingo Under the Stars.

While the army’s been nestled all snug in their beds, and visions of BSB danced through their heads… We’ve planned and we schemed such a glorious show… It’s time that we told you! We just want you to know… pic.twitter.com/KmGoYWIVzp — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) July 12, 2021

This story first appeared on Billboard.com