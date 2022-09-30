Bad Bunny Wins Big at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Complete Winners List

With nine wins — including artist of the year, tour of the year and songwriter of the year — Bad Bunny was the big champion at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The Puerto Rican star, who has been breaking attendance and chart records, also took home top Latin album of the year and top Latin rhythm album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti, the longest-running album at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 so far this year, as well as Hot Latin Songs and Top Latin Albums artist of the year, male and tropical song of the year for “Volví.”

Following Bad Bunny in sheer number of wins was Farruko with his juggernaut hit “Pepas,” which won the coveted Hot Latin Song of the year award, as well as sales, streaming and Latin rhythm song of the year. Karol G was the top female artist of the awards, winning Hot Latin Songs and Top Latin Albums artist of the year, female, while “Mamiii,” her collaboration with Becky G, won Hot Latin Song of the year, vocal event.

Rauw Alejandro and regional Mexican stars Grupo Firme and Eslabón Armado all took home two awards each, as did 18-year-old Mexican newcomer Iván Cornejo, who won the very important new artist of the year award. The producer of the year award once again went to Tainy.

While Bad Bunny may have dominated the charts, the list of winners represented a vast array of Latin genres and artists ranging from icons to newcomers, including Rosalía, Wisin y Yandel, Romeo Santos and Christian Nodal.

That variety was also present in the special awards. Pop superstar Chayanne was feted with the Billboard Icon Award, while Nicky Jam received the Hall of Fame Award for his success as a reggaeton trailblazer, but also as a successful personality in film and media. The Spirit of Hope Award for philanthropic endeavors went to Christina Aguilera, and Spanish icon Raphael was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. José Feliciano was honored with the Billboard Legend Award.

On the label and publishing end, Sony Music Latin led the charge with nine awards, including Latin Airplay label of the year, while Sony Music Publishing won publishing corporation of the year. Rimas, Bad Bunny’s label, took home six awards, including Top Latin Albums label of the year, while its publishing division, RSM Publishing (ASCAP), won publisher of the year.

Finalists and winners were celebrated live at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, which aired on the Telemundo network from the Watsco Center in Miami. Billboard Latin Music Awards is the only awards show to honor the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music as determined by Billboard‘s renowned weekly charts. Finalists, and eventual winners, reflect performance of new recordings on Billboard‘s albums and songs charts during a one-year period, from the rankings dated Aug. 14, 2021, through the Aug. 6, 2022, charts. Determinations are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partner, Luminate.

Here is the full list of winners.

ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Artist of the Year, New:

Ivan Cornejo

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Skrillex

SONG CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Grupo Firme

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Rimas

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

Rimas

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Latín Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Sales Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

Streaming Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Rimas

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Enrique Iglesias

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Maná

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Rosalía, Motomami

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

Universal Music Latino

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Tropical Song of the Year:

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums of the Year:

Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

Fonovisa

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:

Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

Del

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Wisin & Yandel

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Rimas

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

Rimas

WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Publisher of the Year:

RSM Publishing, ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

Sony Music Publishing

Producer of the Year:

Tainy

SPECIAL AWARDS

Billboard Icon Award:

Chayanne

Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:

Christina Aguilera

Billboard Legend Award:

José Feliciano

Billboard Hall of Fame Award:

Nicky Jam

Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:

Raphael

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.