Bad Bunny Says He’s “Taking a Break” in 2023

Bad Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has had a non-stop year with two back-to-back tours, and he’s finally ready for a break.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the chart-topping artist said 2023 will be his year to sit back and enjoy his achievements.

“2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe,” he told the publication. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”

Bad Bunny kicked off 2022 with his first major tour post-pandemic, El Último Tour del Mundo. The arena tour combined the music from his second and third studio albums, YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour Del Mundo, both of which he released in 2020. The tour started in Denver on Feb. 9 and ended in Miami on April 3.

Four months later, the record-breaking artist began his second tour — and first stadium tour — of the year in support of his album Un Verano Sin Ti. The first leg of the tour visited stadiums across the United States, before moving on to its second leg in Latin America.

“I’m at a point where, no matter what happens, I’m not looking for anything to happen,” Bad Bunny said. “For example, I wasn’t looking for a collab with Drake [on ‘MIA’]. It was very spontaneous. Now it’s different. Now everybody — the biggest artist you can think of — wants to collaborate with me.”

But the Latin sensation never dreamed he would become as big a star as he has — nor was he striving for that.

“I simply wanted to make it,” Bad Bunny said. “Why? Because I love what I do. I’ve been doing rhythms since I was 13 years old, writing, singing songs in my head. I never said I want to be the biggest or the best or the richest. I did it because I loved it, and my only dream was to be able to make a living out of it. And that’s what happened.”

He continued, explaining that he enjoys singing in stadiums the same way he enjoys performing for 100 people in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, or 70 people in the Santurce neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“I swear to you, if I had to live my life singing for 100 people every weekend,” Bad Bunny said, “I would have been perfectly happy with that.”