Leonard Cohen, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Make Barack Obama’s Annual Summer Playlist

Barack Obama has once again let people in on his version of the sounds of summer with his annual playlist for the season, with songs including “Fast Car” by Luke Combs, “Snooze” by SZA and the classic “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding.

The former Commander-in-Chief curated 41 songs for the list, which he posted on his Twitter account on Thursday, representing genres ranging from folk to rap to pop. Among those chosen that drew attention on social media: Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana,” and Boygenius’ “Not Strong Enough.”

Janelle Monae’s “I Only Have Eyes for 42,” seemingly an ode to threesomes, also made the cut, which the entertainer noted on her Instagram stories: “Barack know what’s up!”

But Obama also featured more traditional songs on the list, like Aretha Franklin’s “Doctor Feelgood” and a live version of Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to The End of Love.”

Other artists that made the list include legendary rapper Nas with “The World is Yours,” Pearl Jam with “Just Breathe” and country artist Ashley McBryde with her song “The Devil I Know.”

Obama also included his summer reading list featuring titles such as King: A Life by Jonathan Eig and The Wager by David Grann.