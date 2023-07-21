Leonard Cohen, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Make Barack Obama’s Annual Summer Playlist

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Barack Obama has once again let people in on his version of the sounds of summer with his annual playlist for the season, with songs including “Fast Car” by Luke Combs, “Snooze” by SZA and the classic “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding.
The former Commander-in-Chief curated 41 songs for the list, which he posted on his Twitter account on Thursday, representing genres ranging from folk to rap to pop. Among those chosen that drew attention on social media: Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana,” and Boygenius’ “Not Strong Enough.”
Janelle Monae’s “I Only Have Eyes for 42,” seemingly an ode to threesomes, also made the cut, which the entertainer noted on her Instagram stories: “Barack know what’s up!”
But Obama also featured more traditional songs on the list, like Aretha Franklin’s “Doctor Feelgood” and a live version of Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to The End of Love.”
Other artists that made the list include legendary rapper Nas with “The World is Yours,” Pearl Jam with “Just Breathe” and country artist Ashley McBryde with her song “The Devil I Know.”
Obama also included his summer reading list featuring titles such as King: A Life by Jonathan Eig and The Wager by David Grann.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan and Drake Among New Round of Investors in Brooklyn Aces Pickleball Team
-
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey’s Defense Tells Jury That Actor’s “Odd Life” Makes Him “Easy Target When Internet Turns Against You” in Closing Remarks
-
THR Original Video
Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay on Working Together With Taylor Swift: “She Is Truly Unbelievable”
-
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Eyes Themes of Patience, Waiting for New Children’s Book ‘Just One More Sleep’
-
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Reunites With Band Dogstar for First Headlining Show in 20 Years as Group Announces New Album
-