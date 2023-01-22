Beyoncé Previews Park Trail, Newest Adidas x Ivy Park Collaboration, in Dubai

Beyoncé is crazy in love with Dubai. She performed a private concert in the city on Saturday and previewed her latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection on Sunday.

Dubbed Park Trail, the new line of performance-wear clothing was highlighted by the colors orange, army green, deep purple and cream. Park Trail was inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets and the possibilities of the future.

Models showed off the new collection at Nobu by the Beach — one of eight new celebrity restaurants at the Atlantis Royal, where Beyoncé performed Saturday night to help launch the new luxury hotel. At the pool and beach club models mingled, danced and sported various pieces from the collection, including camo sequin jackets, puffy orange coats, military-style blazers in army green and cream, hoodies, sweatsuits, jersey dresses and more.

Beyoncé wasn’t onsite at the event, but her music was. The superstar’s creative director, Andrew Makadsi, deejayed and spun several songs from her recent album Renaissance, including “Break My Soul,” “Cuff It,” “Cozy” and “Heated.” He also played Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done for Me Lately” and Madonna’s “Vogue” while guests sipped on signature cocktails and snacked on Japanese-Peruvian bites.

Park Trail will debut in Adidas stores and online on Feb. 9. The collection includes 56 apparel styles, from sizes XXXS to XXXXL, as well as three footwear styles and 12 accessories, including fully convertible backpacks, bags and hats. Prices range from $30 to $600 in the U.S.