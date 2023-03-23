Source: Beyoncé, Adidas Mutually Agree to Part Ways (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
Beyoncé and Adidas are breaking up.
A source close to the situation tells The Hollywood Reporter that the Grammy-winning entrepreneur and the German lifestyles corporation have mutually agreed to part ways.
In 2018, Beyoncé entered a creative partnership with Adidas, where she re-launched her Ivy Park activewear clothing line and also developed new footwear and apparel for the brand.
But there has apparently been major creative differences between Ivy Park and Adidas, and Beyoncé is excitedly looking to reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom.
In 2016, Beyoncé debuted Ivy Park, which was a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of Topshop. The 50/50 venture with Topshop ended in 2018 and Beyoncé gained full ownership of Ivy Park.
In January, Beyoncé previewed Park Trail, her latest Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration, in Dubai a day before she performed a private concert in the city. It marked her first live show in four years.
She will launch her “Renaissance World Tour” in May in Stockholm and the trek winds its way through Europe, with stops in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. Beyoncé then returns home to North America with shows in Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, San Francisco, the New York City metro area and her hometown of Houston before wrapping up in New Orleans.
Last month, Beyoncé made history and became the most-awarded artist in Grammys history after winning her 32nd honor.
