Beyoncé, Balmain Collaborate to Create Couture Outfits Inspired by ‘Renaissance’ Album

Beyoncé has a new collaborator: French luxury fashion house Balmain.

The singer, who appears on the April cover of Vogue France, announced on Friday that she has co-created a Balmain haute couture collection with Olivier Rousteing, Balmain’s creative director. It comes a day after The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Beyoncé’s Ivy Park and Adidas mutually agreed to part ways after five years of working together.

Renaissance Couture by Beyoncé x Balmain includes 16 couture outfits dedicated to the 16 songs on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning Renaissance album.

Beyonce on Vogue France Louie Banks / Vogue France

“Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. “Designing alongside you was freeing — thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself.”

“To the @voguefrance team, thank you for trusting in our vision and sharing it with the world,” she added.

On the Vogue France cover, Beyoncé wears a shouldered dress and thermoformed black velvet hat set with rhinestones. When posting the cover on Instagram, she included lyrics from “I’m That Girl,” the opening track on Renaissance: “Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too.”

In a statement, Beyoncé called Rousteing “a dream collaborator and a constantly innovating and evolving creative.”

“All that he has done as a Black designer in breaking down and opening doors has been inspiring,” she continued. “From our very first meeting, to his designs over the years for my performances and appearances, I knew one day I would work with him on a collection. I am so proud of what we created and the synergy that formed between our teams.”

Beyonce in Vogue France Louie Banks / Vogue France

The April issue of Vogue France will be available on newsstands and digitally on Wednesday.

“When Beyoncé first released RENAISSANCE, she mentioned that she hoped that she would inspire all of us ‘to release the wiggle.’ Actually, she managed to push me to release a whole lot more than that! Her spirit, tunes, commitments and messages pushed me to expand my fashion vision, triggering a tidal wave of new ideas, non-stop sketching and a hunger to experiment with new techniques,” Rousteing said in a statement. “I will be forever grateful to her for all of that inspiration. And I am especially thankful that she agreed to partner with me as the co-designer of this new RENAISSANCE couture collection.”