Beyoncé’s BeyGood Helps Ballroom Icons Put on First-Ever Equality Ball in Vegas

The legends and icons of LGBTQ+ ballroom culture converged upon Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 27, to participate in the first-ever Human Rights Campaign Equality Ball at KAOS Nightclub in Palms Casino Resort. The timing of the event was planned in tandem with a two-night stop of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium — both the tour and her album Renaissance are lauded as masterworks for their reverence of Black queer dance culture.

The production was spearheaded by executive producers Lena Giroux Zakalik (Beeline Productions), as well as Carlos Irizarry and Stephanie “Packrat” Whitfield (Shady Gang) — all professional dancers and choreographers.

“I have been wanting to bring an authentic ball culture and community here to Las Vegas,” says Giroux Zakalik. “Carlos is on tour right now with Beyoncé. He is one of the contributing choreographers. We had a conversation about six months ago that they would be here on Aug. 27. Usually, a ball of this magnitude would take a year to plan, but it was an opportunity that we couldn’t miss. I called in my resources at the Human Rights Campaign, and then Beyoncé got word of it, and it landed on her charity’s ears, BeyGood. They decided to partner up with us and give us the funds that we needed to do this.”

Equality Ball creates a safe space for individuals to express themselves, celebrating Black queer ballroom culture and offering community services such as HIV testing, voter registration and direct access to information about local LGBTQ+ programs and initiatives.

This mission is close to Beyoncé, whose Renaissance includes a dedication to her Uncle Johnny: “He was my Godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.”

She also eulogized him while accepting her GLAAD Vanguard award in 2019. “I want to dedicate this award to my Uncle Johnny, the most fabulous gay man I’ve ever known, who helped raise me and my sister,” said Beyoncé in her speech. “He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting and, witnessing his battle with HIV, was one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived. I’m hopeful that his struggles serve to open pathways for other young people to live more freely. LGBTQI rights are human rights.”

“Packrat” and Irizarry from the House of Basquiat — one of the Renaissance Tour’s lead dancers and choreographers — have worked for artists such as Madonna, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande, Estelle, Ashlee Simpson, Camilla Cabello and Calvin Harris. They also appeared on the show Legendary on HBO Max. Zakalik has danced for artists such as Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Amerie, Outkast, Chaka Khan and Cher.

Kelley Robinson, Human Rights Campaign’s first Black queer female president, stressed the gravity of the times. “We’re sitting in a state of emergency with literally 600 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the country, and Nevada [is] one of the places that is going to be consequential in the 2024 election,” says Robinson to The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re sitting here today, the day after the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and also the day after a white man walks into a Dollar General and murders three Black people. So, let’s be clear, this is an urgent moment.”

The night kicked off with preliminary drag shows and dance performances, which warmed up the crowd for the inaugural ball that started around 2 a.m.

Precious Basquiat and Kevin JZ Prodigy served as commentators while Renaissance dancer Honey Gonzales from the House of Balenciaga, The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Miss Lawrence, Dyllón Burnside, Pose’s Jack Mizrahi, Elliott with 2 T’s from RuPaul’s Drag Race and many more showed up. Dashaun Wesley, Twiggy Pucci Garçon, Ricky Holman and Jennifer Barnes-Balenciaga judged.

The houses competed across five categories while showcasing fashion, style, pose, poise, grace and various forms of artistic abilities. The ball highlighted the legendary House of Basquiat and the newly founded KiKi house of FUBU. There was a showstopping performance by Kevin Aviance from House of Aviance, whose cult track, “Cunty,” was sampled on Beyoncé’s song, “Pure/Honey,” on Renaissance.

The significance of this event echoed throughout the room in the frequent utterance of names: O’Shae Sibley, murdered for vogueing to a Beyoncé song at a Coney Island gas station; Laura Ann Carleton, murdered at her Lake Arrowhead store for flying a Pride flag; and Angela Michelle Carr, Jerrald Gallion and Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., all murdered at a Jacksonville, Fla. Dollar General by a neo-Nazi gunman. All these high-profile hate crimes have taken place in the last two weeks.

“This is one of those places that can change the course of American history. I know it sounds like a lot, but it’s really true. At the end of the day, when we look at the country, we look at the electoral outcomes, this is a place that can make a difference,” Robinson says. “If Nevada chooses to put somebody in office for the presidency, the Senate race and the governor’s race who supports access to reproductive health care, who supports LGBTQ+ equality, who supports gun safety, this could make the difference in so many ways.”

Robinson, who has been at HRC for nine months, says her time there has been filled with tremendous highs and lows. The Colorado Springs Club Q massacre coincided with her first day on the job. “And then two weeks later, we’re at the White House, experiencing the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act,” she says of the federal law recognizing same-sex and interracial marriages.

“Las Vegas is a culture that understands all night every night,” she adds. “It also understands a performative style of authenticity: ‘I’m gonna show up and literally be me. And people are gonna accept me. And also, I understand that power can change politics and policy.’ That’s what we’re doing tonight. If you’ve got a Pride flag, you’d better wave it. If you’ve got a vote, you better use it.”