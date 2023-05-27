Beyoncé Honors Tina Turner During Concert in Paris: “Blessed That I Was Allowed to Witness Her Brilliance”

Beyoncé took a moment Friday during her concert in Paris for her Renaissance World Tour to remember Tina Turner, the legendary entertainer who died at the age of 83.

“I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner,” the Grammy-winning singer can be heard saying to the crowd in videos shared on social media. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

Turner died Wednesday “after a long illness” in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her reps confirmed at the time.

Beyoncé’s latest comments follow a sweet tribute she shared on her website earlier this week, where she honored the trailblazing rock star.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” her message read. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Throughout Beyoncé’s career, Turner has continued to be one of her biggest musical influences. In 2008, they even got the opportunity to collaborate at the 50th annual Grammy Awards for a vibrant performance of “Proud Mary.”

Other Hollywood stars also took to social media following Turner’s death to honor the icon, including Angela Bassett, Mick Jagger, Oprah Winfrey, Forest Whitaker, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Diane Warren, Viola Davis and more.