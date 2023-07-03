Beyoncé to Launch ‘Renaissance Flagship’ in Toronto as She Kicks Off North American Tour

Beyoncé is kicking off the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour in fashion: She’s partnering with Canadian retailer Holt Renfrew to launch merchandise for her recent album and tour.

The Renaissance Flagship, an installation that celebrates the fashion of the singer’s Renaissance era, album and tour, will transform the third floor of Holt Renfrew’s 50 Bloor Street West store in Toronto from July 5-11. The merchandise launch coincides with Beyoncé’s two-night stint at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 8-9.

This is the first time the 21-piece collection, priced from about $20 to $250, will be available in North America. Beyoncé first launched the Renaissance Flagship in London as she toured the European leg of her world tour in May.

“We, at Holt Renfrew are thrilled and honoured to be the home to the RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP in Toronto. At Holts, we stand behind empowering self-expression and igniting positive change and we truly believe that the RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP is an incomparable Illustration of this spirit,” Sebastian Picardo, president and CEO of Holt Renfrew, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome all to this unforgettable experience in partnership with one of the greatest icons in entertainment.”

Items in the collection include Beyoncé’s signature silver Renaissance cowboy hat; a “Summer Renaissance” hoodie featuring an oversized “B”; a white T-shirt with artwork inspired by a segment from the tour; a long-sleeved T-shirt featuring the Renaissance album cover but in green screen form; an 80-page Renaissance World Tour art book; and a “We Shut This City Down” T-shirt in homage to the singer’s Toronto takeover.

The Renaissance Flagship will also include an exhibition of Renaissance Couture by Beyoncé x Balmain, which is making its North American debut. The star announced the collaboration, which she co-created with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, in March. It includes 16 couture outfits dedicated to the 16 songs on Renaissance and the collaboration marks the first time a Black woman has overseen the couture offering from a historic Parisian house.

In addition to Renaissance Couture by Beyoncé x Balmain, the singer is launching a four-piece, limited-edition product extension titled Renaissance: Beyoncé with Balmain. Drawing inspiration from the couture pieces that will be on display at Holt Renfrew, it includes two oversized tees, a dropped-shoulder hoodie and giant tote emblazoned with the collection’s moniker. They will be priced from about $150 to $450.

Beyoncé launched her Renaissance World Tour on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. After two nights in Toronto, she will also visit stadiums in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Chicago, Atlanta, Inglewood and Houston, her hometown. The tour will wrap on Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.