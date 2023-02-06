Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Record for All-Time Wins: “I’m Trying Not to Be Too Emotional”

Beyoncé is now the most awarded artist in Grammys history.

With 32 wins, the superstar musician has surpassed late conductor Georg Solti for the all-time record.

She achieved the honor with a win at the 2023 Grammys in the best dance/electronic album.

As James Corden presented the award to the legendary singer, he said, “We are witnessing history tonight.”

With a standing ovation, Beyoncé took the stage and accepted the honor. “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

As Beyoncé continued, she thanked her uncle “who is not here, but he’s here in spirit,” as well as thanking “my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me.” She also expressed her appreciation for her husband, Jay-Z, and her three children.

Before concluding, Beyoncé — who was wearing a silver-and-gold Gucci corset gown — added, “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”

Beyoncé tied Solti’s record with an award for best R&B song for “Cuff It,” but she wasn’t in the house to accept the honor. Her collaborators, including Nile Rodgers, accepted the award on her behalf as host Trevor Noah took the stage and noted that Beyoncé was on her way, joking that perhaps she was stuck in Los Angeles traffic, as he highlighted the tied record.

Later in the show, once Beyonce arrived, Noah gave her the Grammy she won at her seat in the audience, saying she had to hold the history-making trophy and joking he was surprised she was stuck in traffic.

“I thought you traveled through space and time,” Noah said.

Beyoncé went into the Grammys with 28 awards, the most of any female artist, a feat she achieved during the 2021 ceremony. Prior to her 29th win, Beyoncé and Quincy Jones were tied in second place for the most Grammys won by an artist.

She earned nine nominations for the 2023 Grammys, most of which were for her 2022 album Renaissance. During the Premiere Ceremony, where the majority of the music awards are handed out, she won two awards, breaking her tie with Quincy Jones for the second most Grammy wins.

This year Beyoncé is nominated in the top categories of album, record and song of the year for Renaissance (album) and her No. 1 hit “Break My Soul” (song and record of the year).

She also scored three R&B nominations, two in the dance category and one for her Oscar-nominated King Richard song, “Be Alive.” She lost two awards: best R&B performance and best song written for visual media.

With this year’s nods, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are tied for the most Grammy nominations ever, with 88 each. Jay-Z has won 24 awards and is nominated for five more this year.