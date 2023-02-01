Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Beyoncé has announced a world tour in support of her Renaissance album, which dropped in July.

The superstar musician broke the news in a bare-bones post on Instagram on Wednesday, featuring merely a photo of her in her Renaissance album look and the words “Renaissance World Tour,” which she repeated in the caption, adding “2023.”

The tour kicks off on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm and winds its way through Europe, with stops in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. Beyoncé then returns home to North America with shows in Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Francisco, the New York City metro area and her hometown of Houston.

The news comes after Beyoncé performed for the first time in more than four years in Dubai last month and ahead of the 2023 Grammys this coming Sunday, where she’s nominated for a leading nine awards and, if she wins four, could become the most awarded artist in Grammys history.

The Dubai concert on Jan. 21 featured the superstar singing songs she rarely performs onstage and duetting with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The nearly 75-minute, invite-only performance was to help launch the city’s new luxurious and opulent hotel, The Atlantis Royal. Jay-Z and other members of Beyoncé’s family were also in attendance at the Dubai show.

Prior to that, Beyoncé’s last live performance, apart from her opening the 2022 Oscars, was at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg in December of 2018. That year, she and Jay-Z also went on their On the Run II tour. And she performed a headline-making set at the 2018 Coachella Festival, with her performance captured for the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary Homecoming.

Her last solo tour was the Formation jaunt in 2016.