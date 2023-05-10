×
Inaugural Billboard Country Live to Feature Jelly Roll, Garth Brooks and More Artists

Nate Smith, Carly Pearce, Bailey Zimmerman, Brian Kelley, Lauren Alaina, Megan Moroney and Lady A’s Hillary Scott also are among the artists taking part in the June 6-7 event.

Jelly Roll (left) and Garth Brooks
Jelly Roll (left) and Garth Brooks Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jelly Roll and Garth Brooks are among the artists who will take part in the inaugural Billboard Country Live in Concert.

Jelly Roll is set to headline and Nate Smith will open the concert, which will take place at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on June 6.

The following day, Billboard will host its first Billboard Country Live in Conversation, a one-day ticketed conference for fans and industry insiders. That will kick off with an intimate Q&A with Brooks; it also will include several other sessions featuring top country acts discussing the hottest issues in country music. 
Among the other artists taking part in the event are Carly Pearce, Bailey Zimmerman, Brian Kelley, Lauren Alaina, Megan Moroney and Lady A’s Hillary Scott.  

“We’re thrilled to launch the first year of Billboard Country Live with acts that have something to say and sing about,” said Melinda Newman, executive editor of Billboard, West Coast and Nashville. “From Jelly Roll performing in a small setting to discussions with some of the biggest names in country, it’s our privilege to highlight the tremendous talent that thrives in Nashville with premier programming we hope will bring people back for years to come.”

June 7’s Billboard Country Live in Conversation also will feature a Q&A with Jelly Roll, as well as a Women of Country panel with Scott, Pearce, Lily Rose and Madeline Edwards.

Zimmerman and Moroney will be joined on the Future of Country panel by Smith and Priscilla Block. 
In addition, with the CMA Fest kicking off June 8, a panel celebrating the fest’s 50th anniversary will include artists who span the event’s half-century including Kelley, Alaina, Terri Clark and Bill Anderson. 

The event also will feature a look behind the music of Yellowstone, with Dani Rose of Honey County, artist manager Brian Schwartz of 7s management and the show’s music supervisor, Andrea von Foerster. The “songwriter-in-the round” session will feature Jessie Jo Dillon, Nicolle Galyon and Chase McGill playing their hit songs and telling the stories behind their creations. 

Additional names are still to be announced and programming is subject to change.  

Country Live in Concert and Country Live in Conversation are presented in partnership with Carnival Cruise Line. 

Tickets for both events are available for purchase on Friday at 9 a.m. CT at live.billboard.com.  

