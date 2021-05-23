Billboard Music Awards Under Way at In-Person Ceremony (Updating Live)

DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R. and Migos kicked off the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on an outdoor stage in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night with scores of fans in attendance.

The high-energy performance kicked off what BBMA host Nick Jonas told The Hollywood Reporter last week would be an in-person ceremony following all pandemic safety protocols, with about 500-600 attendees — which, it should be noted, is seemingly one of the largest audiences for a Hollywood awards show amid the pandemic thus far that features regular folks (the Golden Globes audience was filled with healthcare workers, while the Grammys and Oscars kept invitations to industry folks).

Jonas came out on the outdoor stage Sunday night at L.A. Live and noted the past year has been “an insane rollercoaster ride” but reiterated his enthusiasm for being back in front of a live audience — all of whom appeared to be wearing masks. “We are live and there is a crowd to see our performance,” he said, adding: “We are making sure to follow all the proper public health and safety protocols.” He later noted, “I am having a very good time. It’s good to hear this crowd. I can’t get enough. It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing. I haven’t left my house in almost a year and a half, and now we have this wonderful crowd. I love it.” (Several of the performances took place inside but it’s unclear if an audience was present, and an on-air chyron noted that portions of the show had been pre-recorded.)

Nick Jonas Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In terms of winners, The Weeknd leads the winners of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards so far. He took home seven awards in several categories that were announced off-air prior to Sunday’s live telecast, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. The singer, who also will perform during the broadcast, was named top male artist, top radio songs artist, top R&B artist and top R&B male artist. In addition, After Hours was named top R&B album, while his single “Blinding Lights” won for top radio song and top R&B song.

The Weeknd also won the first award handed out on the live telecast, for top Hot 100 artist. Appearing in a black suit and coat, he joked, “Thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore,” a reference to the outfit worn by a “character” he appeared as for several months after dropping his album After Hours in various videos, late-night appearances, awards-show performances at performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. The continuing storyline followed a man on a night gone wrong, then on a violent streak, later with bandages showing first his injuries then later signaling a message about plastic surgery in Hollywood (in one video, he sings on stage after obvious facial surgery).

Bad Bunny was named top Latin artist during the live ceremony, and delivered his speech entirely in Spanish. He also won three awards in the off-air categories: top Latin male artist, top Latin song and top Latin album, a category in which he set a record for becoming the first Latin artist to land three nods in the same category.

Gabby Barrett was named top country female artist and teared up during her acceptance speech, noting how meaningful the award was to her.

Jon Bon Jovi introduced Icon Award recipient Pink, noting that they had been longtime friends after meeting when she was 22 and told him she had been a “big crush” on him when she was 7. “Since then, we’ve been friends. Not in that fake, music-business kind of way, but real friends,” he said. She then took the stage for a medley of her songs, kicking off with one of her signature acrobatic-filled performances alongside her 9-year-old daughter, Willow (they released a duet, “Cover Me In Sunshine,” earlier this year). She later segued into several of her hits, including “Just Like a Pill” and “Learn to Love Again.”

Pink and daughter Willow Sage Hart Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In her speech, Pink started off by humbly calling the honor “ridiculous.” To Bon Jovi, she joked that she “did not come out of my room for a week when you married Dorothea. I ripped your poster off my wall and replaced you with Sebastian Bach. I’m glad you found everlasting love you broke my heart. I take this as an apology.”

She added of her award: “This is an absolute honor. Dream big because what if it comes true?”

Other big musical moments came courtesy of Alicia Keys, who performed a medley of her hits after being introduced Michelle Obama via video.

Meanwhile, other off-air winners included Pop Smoke won four off-air awards, including top new artist, top rap artist, top rap male artist and top rap album for his posthumously released debut, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

Morgan Wallen won three awards, for top country album, top country artist and tope country male artists. In February, a video surfaced of Wallen using the N-word. He apologized for using “an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur” after TMZ posted the video. In a statement Sunday, producer Dick Clark Productions reiterated past comments emphasizing that the BBMA finalists and winners are “determined by performance on the Billboard charts and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization. BBMA finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music (including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data.”

They also repeated that “his recent conduct does not align with our core values, [and therefore] we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting). It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.” (Dick Clark Productions is a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.)

BTS also has three awards so far, including top duo/group, top song sales artist and top social artist (a fan-voted award).

Other early winners included Taylor Swift for top female artist and top Billboard 200 artist, Kanye West for top gospel artist and top gospel song, Lady Gaga as top dance/electronic artist and top dance/electronic album, Carrie Underwood for top Christian album, Drake for top streaming sales artist, and Megan Theee Stallion for top rap female artist.

Nick Jonas is hosting the ceremony from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award, and Trae Tha Truth will receive the Change Maker Award.

Jonas also will the stage with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas — aka the Jonas Brothers — along with Marshmello, who released a single together, “Leave Before You Love Me,” on Thursday.

Other performers are scheduled to include AJR, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby, Karol G, The Weeknd and Twenty One Pilots.

Winners will be unveiled in a total of 51 categories spanning multiple genres.

The list of winners below will be updated as they are announced Sunday during the live show. Refresh for the latest.

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Duo/Group

BTS (WINNER)

AC/DC

AJR

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake (WINNER)

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

BTS (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS (WINNER)

BLACKPINK

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Top Rap Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Top Rap Male Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Cardi B

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett (WINNER)

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Anuel AA

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G (WINNER)

Becky G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabón Armado (WINNER)

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship (WINNER)

Casting Crowns

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West (WINNER)

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift folklore

The Weeknd After Hours

Top R&B Album

The Weeknd After Hours (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug Slime & B

Doja Cat Hot Pink

Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

Top Rap Album

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)

DaBaby Blame It On the Baby

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake

Top Country Album

Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett Goldmine

Sam Hunt Southside

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Carrie Underwood My Gift

Top Rock Album

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall (WINNER)

AC/DC Power Up

Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals Dreamland

Bruce Springsteen Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG (WINNER)

Anuel AA Emmanuel

Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir

J Balvin Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Lady Gaga Chromatica (WINNER)

DJ Snake Carte Blanche

Gryffin Gravity

Kygo Golden Hour

Kylie Minogue Disco

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood My Gift (WINNER)

Bethel Music Peace

Elevation Worship Grave Into Gardens

We The Kingdom Holy Water

Zach Williams Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 (WINNER)

Koryn Hawthorne I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Top Streaming Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

BTS “Dynamite” (WINNER)

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” (WINNER)

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

Top Rap Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Country Song

Gabby Barrett “I Hope” (WINNER)

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR “Bang!” (WINNER)

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” (WINNER)

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens” (WINNER)

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood” (WINNER)

Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”