Billboard Music Awards Set for Live Broadcast on NBC in May

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15.

A host and performers for the event, which celebrates music’s greatest achievements, will be announced in coming weeks. Honorees will be determined by their performance on the Billboard charts, while nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music including streaming, album, digital sales, radio airplay, touring and more.

The broadcast will include the ICON Award, honoring record-breaking artists and their wider impact. Pink was the recipient of this award in 2021, with other past recipients including Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder and Janet Jackson.

MRC Live & Alternative will produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards broadcast, with Robert Deaton as executive producer.

