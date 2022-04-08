The Weeknd Leads Billboard Music Awards Finalists With 17 Noms

The Weeknd leads the finalists for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with a total of 17 nominations.

Other top finalists include Doja Cat with 14 noms; Justin Bieber, Kanye “Ye” West and Olivia Rodrigo with 13 apiece; Drake with 11; Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran with nine apiece; The Kid LAROI with eight; and BTS, GIVĒON and Taylor Swift with seven each.

The awards will be handed out in a live broadcast airing May 15 on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It also will stream live on Peacock.

The Weeknd will vie for top artist with Doja Cat, Drake, Rodrigo and Swift. Rodrigo also is up for best new artist — an award she won at Sunday’s Grammys — along with GIVĒON, Masked Wolf, Pooh Shiesty and The Kid LAROI.

In addition, The Weeknd’s collaboration with Ariana Grande for the song “Save Your Tears (Remix)” is up for six awards. West, meanwhile, dominates the Christian and gospel categories.

Awards will be handed out in 62 categories spanning a variety of genres, including five categories that are new to this year’s show: top Billboard global 200 artist, top Billboard global excl. U.S. artist, top Billboard global 200 song, top Billboard global excl. U.S. song and top viral song. Sheeran is a finalist in all four new global categories for artist and his song “Bad Habits,” while “Save Your Tears” and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” are represented in both new global song categories. Rodrigo and The Weeknd are finalists across both new global artist categories.

Elsewhere, country singer Morgan Wallen is up for four awards at this year’s ceremony, a year after being banned from the 2021 BBMAs after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. He won three awards last year, but BBMA producers emphasized at the time that the finalists are based on Billboard charts data and not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out for comment.

Wallen is up for top Billboard 200 album for Dangerous: The Double Album, along with Adele’s 30, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Rodrigo’s SOUR.

This year’s BBMAs are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022. Finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate.

The Billboard Music Awards ceremony is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC. Robert Deaton is the executive producer of the BBMAs

A full list of finalists follows.

ARTIST AWARDS



Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

GIVĒON

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

GIVĒON

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Ye

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye

ALBUM AWARDS



Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele “30”

Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Top Soundtrack

“Arcane League of Legends”

“Encanto”

“In The Heights”

“Sing 2”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat “Planet Her”

GIVĒON “When It’s All Said And Done…Take Time”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “An Evening With Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker “Still Over It”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

Top Rap Album

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Moneybagg Yo “A Gangsta’s Pain”

Rod Wave “SoulFly”

The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”

Ye “Donda”

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line “Life Rolls On”

Lee Brice “Hey World”

Taylor Swift “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”

Top Rock Album

AJR “OK ORCHESTRA”

Coldplay “Music Of The Spheres”

Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”

John Mayer “Sob Rock”

twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado “Corta Venas”

J Balvin “JOSE”

Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞”

KAROL G “KG0516”

Rauw Alejandro “VICE VERSA”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418 “Minecraft – Volume Alpha”

FKA twigs “CAPRISONGS”

ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”

Porter Robinson “Nurture”

RÜFÜS DU SOL “Surrender”

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood “My Savior”

CeCe Winans “Believe For It”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music “Old Church Basement”

Phil Wickham “Hymn Of Heaven”

Ye “Donda”

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans “Believe For It”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music “Old Church Basement”

Maverick City Music “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”

Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM “move your heart.”

Ye “Donda”

SONG AWARDS



Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

BTS “Butter”

BTS “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)

BTS “Butter”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song (NEW)

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

GAYLE “abcdefu”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd “You Right”

GIVĒON “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON “Peaches”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems “Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat “Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug “Way 2 Sexy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons “Follow You”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole “Meet Me At Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny “Volví”

Bad Bunny “Yonaguni”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Farruko “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae “You”

Tiësto “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME “Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson “My Jesus”

Ye “Hurricane”

Ye “Moon”

Ye “Off The Grid”

Ye “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “Jireh”

Ye “Hurricane”

Ye “Moon”

Ye “Off The Grid”

Ye “Praise God”