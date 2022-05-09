Billboard Music Awards: Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott Join List of Performers

Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert and Travis Scott have joined the list of performers for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, NBC and producers MRC said Monday.

The show, which will be hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, will honor the year’s top performing artists on the Billboard charts in 62 categories across various genres of music. The show will broadcast live across the county from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

Thee artists join a lineup that includes previously announced performers Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Silk Sonic.

Mary J. Blige has been tapped to receive the Icon Award during the ceremony, while Mari Copeny will receive the third annual Changemaker Award.

Becky G will make her BBMAs performance debut from the Xfinity stage, while Sheerran perform from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he’s in the midst of his + – = ÷ x stadium tour (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”).

Lambert and King will perform together, while Kelly will make his BBMAs performance debut. They, along with Scott, will perform from the MGM Grand.

The Weeknd leads the list of finalists with a total of 17 noms.

The Billboard Music Awards ceremony is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC. Robert Deaton and Combs are the executive producers.