Billboard Partners With Twitter to Live Stream the Women in Music Awards

Billboard announced Monday that it is partnering with Twitter to live stream its 2022 Women in Music Awards.

The event will return in person for the first time in two years, after going virtual due to the pandemic. The awards show will take place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 2.

The live stream will include live red-carpet coverage, backstage highlights, key in-show moments and exclusive acceptance speeches and performances from the honorees. In addition, Billboard will share exclusive Twitter Spaces conversations with Christina Aguilera and select award recipients leading up to the event.

This year’s honorees include Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo, Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt and Executive of the Year Golnar Khosrowshahi. Other honorees and performers include Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Karol G, Saweetie and Summer Walker. Billboard said that additional performers and presenters will be announced soon.

This deal extends a partnership between Twitter and Billboard that has included live-streaming Billboard’s Grammy coverage and a real-time, official Billboard Chart dubbed Billboard Hot Trending Songs powered by Twitter.

Billboard president Julian Holguin said the live-stream will feature “can’t-miss” moments. “This partnership allows us to reach beyond the walls of the event venue and honor the powerful women driving the music industry and shaping pop culture amongst a global audience,” Holguin added.

Said Sarah Rosen, head of U.S. entertainment and news partnerships at Twitter: “Streaming this year’s Women in Music Awards is the perfect way to honor and amplify the female artists that fans talk about every day on Twitter.”

For the first time, fans can attend the Billboard Women in Music Awards. More information and tickets are available at Billboardwomeninmusic.com.

Meanwhile, Twitter and Billboard also are collaborating in honor of Black History Month. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout February, #BillboardNews will deliver new videos highlighting achievements of Black artists and executives within music on Twitter. Recent episode spotlights include Drake, Aretha Franklin, Berry Gordy, and Rihanna.

Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter are sister publications through a joint venture between MRC and Penske Media titled P-MRC.