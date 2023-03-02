Watch Live: Billboard Women in Music Awards

The Billboard Women in Music Awards are taking place Wednesday night.

You can watch the show live (above); the ceremony starts at 7 p.m. PT.

Quinta Brunson is set to host the 2023 show, which honors artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.

Brunton, the star and creator of Abbott Elementary, and her castmates won a SAG Award for best TV comedy ensemble on Sunday night, adding to her previous Golden Globe and Emmy wins.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards will take place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. SZA is set to receive the Woman of the Year honor.

This year’s honorees also include Becky G, who will receive the Impact Award presented by American Express; rapper Doechii, who will receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda; reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who will receive the Icon Award; singer-songwriter Kim Petras, who will receive the Chartbreaker Award; Grammy-nominated rapper Latto, who will receive the Powerhouse Award; country singer-songwriter-actress Lainey Wilson, who will receive the Rulebreaker Award; Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who will receive the Visionary Award; Rosalía, who has been named Producer of the Year Award; and South Korean K-pop girl group Twice, who will receive the Breakthrough Award.