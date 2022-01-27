Billboard’s Women in Music Awards to Feature Host Ciara, Honorees Bonnie Raitt, Doja Cat and Phoebe Bridgers

Billboard’s Women in Music Awards is shaping up to be a star-packed night.

Held inside Hollywood Park’s newish YouTube Theater on March 2, Women in Music will feature Grammy Award winner Ciara as host on a program that features performers and honorees including Bonnie Raitt (Icon Award), Doja Cat (Powerhouse Award), Phoebe Bridgers (Trailblazer Award), Saweetie (Game Changer Award), Summer Walker (Chartbreaker Award), Karol G (Rule Breaker Award) and Gabby Barrett (Rising Star Award presented by Honda).

Golnar Khosrowshahi, founder and CEO of Reservoir Media, will also take the stage to receive an executive of the year trophy. The annual event, which shines a spotlight on A-list chart-toppers, rising stars and music industry insiders, will be a COVID-19 compliant affair. It will, for the first time ever, be open to the public with tickets going on sale in February. Additional celebrity presenters, performers and the final Woman of the Year Award recipient will be announced at a later date.

“Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry,” said Julian Holguin, president of Billboard. “From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show-stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

Added Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp: “We are once again thrilled to recognize a diverse group of incredibly powerful women driving the music business and shaping pop culture. From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude and style. We are thrilled to bring these influencers together for a night of incredible performances and inspiring conversation about the future of music.”

More information can be found here. The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard are both owned by Penske Media Corporation.