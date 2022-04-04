Grammys: Billie Eilish Rocks Out to “Happier Than Ever” With Brother Finneas O’Connell

Billie Eilish sang her Grammy-nominated song “Happier Than Ever” at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, wearing a Taylor Hawkins shirt (a nod to the recently deceased drummer of Foo Fighters) and appearing in a set made to look like an upside-down room with water pooling at her feet, a nod to the song’s nominated music video.

Her brother, Finneas O’Connell, played guitar by her side. The song reached its rock crescendo as the siblings jammed out onstage above the aforementioned set, joined by a full drum kit.

Eilish has seven nominations this year: album of the year for her sophomore effort, Happier Than Ever, song and record of the year for the title track, best pop solo performance, also for “Happier Than Ever,” best pop vocal album, best music video and best music film, for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

She previously swept the big four Grammy categories (album, song and record of the year, as well as best new artist) with her debut full-length EP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2020. The feat made her the youngest person ever to take all four awards, at 18 years old, and the first woman ever to do so (the last time such a haul happened was for Christopher Cross in 1981). She also took home the award for best pop vocal album at the 62nd annual Grammys.

Eilish additionally took home record of the year at last year’s ceremony, for the song “everything I wanted,” as well as the Grammy for best song written for visual media for “No Time to Die,” which also recently garnered her an Oscar.

