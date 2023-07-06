Billie Eilish Reveals ‘Barbie’ Movie Song “What Was I Made For?”

Billie Eilish is joining Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie world with a song for the official soundtrack to the upcoming Barbie movie.

The Grammy-winning artist posted news of the song, set to be released July 13, to her Instagram Thursday. The photo — which features a number of exclamation points, pink emojis and an all-capped “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!” in its caption — is a handwritten note featuring the song’s title “What Was I Made For?” alongside a capital B in the Barbie logo font.

“WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME,” Eilish wrote. “THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB.”

The post came only a few hours after a Time magazine article pointed to the possibility of a single from the “Bad Guy” songstress, alongside another previously unannounced artist. In the interview, Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Mark Ronson, who worked on the soundtrack, teased Eilish’s involvement without naming her.

“One of the artists is obviously one of the f-cking greatest living artists around but also had a very personal, idiosyncratic tie to Barbie as well,” he said.

In a story published in Rolling Stone last month, it was first revealed that the film’s needle drops are “highly specific” to the scenes they’re featured in. According to Time, Gerwig and Ronson gave each artist on the upcoming soundtrack from Atlantic Records a 20-minute look at the movie for a sense of the tone and narrative, with each performer being told where the team envisioned their song in the plot.

“You’re hearing lyrics that are responding to what’s happening onscreen, so the music became more than just music — it became a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing, and got to be the voice of the audience,” said star Robbie.

An ’80s-style power ballad for Ken sung by Ryan Gosling is also among the other songs set for the soundtrack, which already released Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night.” The Barbie movie soundtrack — Barbie the Album — will drop the same day as the film on July 21, and features artists Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, Khalid, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, HAIM, The Kid Laroi, Ava Max and more.