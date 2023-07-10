Billie Eilish, Finneas Weigh in on Trend of Fans Throwing Objects at Artists on Stage: “We Get It, But Don’t Do It”

As a growing list of musicians — including Harry Styles, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink, Lil Nas X, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Blackpink’s Lisa — have been hit on stage by fans throwing objects at them during recent weeks, superstars Billie Eilish and Finneas have given their thoughts on the troubling trend, though Eilish says it’s nothing new.

“I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like literally six years, I don’t know why this is like new,” Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter at the world premiere of Barbie on Sunday in Los Angeles. “People just get excited and it can be dangerous.”

Finneas noted that often fans aren’t trying to actually hit the artist, and they aren’t throwing things like tomatoes and oranges in protest but usually phones to get pictures, though Eilish admits, “It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there.”

“I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something,” Eilish continued. “You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

Finneas then turned with a direct message to camera, saying, “Don’t do it — we get it but don’t do it,” as Eilish echoed, “Don’t throw things on stage, but we love you; it’s very sweet.”

The sibling duo attended the premiere in support of their new song “What Was I Made For?” on the Barbie soundtrack. They both admit they were first drawn in by the idea of seeing some of the movie early in order to inspire a song, as Eilish joked, “Maybe we won’t make a song but I want to see it! Are you kidding me? I want to see Margot Robbie be Margot Robbie as Barbie. Are you kidding me? That’s my dream.”

“The movie was great and we’re big fans of [director] Greta [Gerwig] and have been forever so we figured it probably would be but then it really was,” added Finneas. “We were super inspired to write a song.”

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.