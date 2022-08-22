Billie Eilish and Mother Maggie Baird to Be Honored at EMA Awards for Environmental Efforts (Exclusive)

Billie Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird, will be honored by the Environmental Media Association at its upcoming EMA Awards gala.

The duo will receive the EMA Missions in Music Award at the Oct. 8 event “for their incredible work as role models for sustainable behaviors,” including Eilish’s current tour, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, the organization said.

Together, Eilish and Baird created “Overheated,” an extra component with climate-focused activities including clothing swaps, documentary screenings and veganism talks as part of an effort to communicate issues related to sustainable fashion and encourage fans to participate. It was organized in collaboration with Baird’s charity, Support + Feed, which takes on food insecurity and the climate crisis with plant-based food.

“I’m thrilled to accept the EMA Missions in Music Award this year alongside my daughter,” said Maggie Baird, who’s been an eco, climate and animal advocate for more than 40 years. “I’m so proud that Billie uses her voice to inspire a younger audience and advocate for change. It’s a dream come true that Billie and I share the same passion in tackling the climate crisis. We are stronger together and I know that she’ll continue to make a tremendous impact on this earth for the next generation.”

Past Mission in Music Award honorees include Willie Nelson, Adam Levine, Don Henley, Diane Warren, Alanis Morissette and Dave Mathews.

Meanwhile, Nikki Reed is set to take home the EMA Innovator Award for her eco-friendly lifestyle and jewelry brand, BaYou With Love. Reed has made it a priority to focus on sustainable, ethical fashion and production, conscious sourcing and supporting local artisans in order to reuse resources and work toward zero waste.

Previous recipients of the award include Van Jones, John Paul DeJoria and Karla Welch.

“The EMA Awards Gala is a special and unique evening to reflect on the excellent work that our production partners and fellow environmentalists have been able to accomplish throughout the year,” said Debbie Levin, CEO of EMA. “It’s an opportunity to showcase sustainable brands and leaders and celebrate green milestones in the media. We believe so strongly that this next generation has the strength, creativity, and determination to create and implement the solutions we have all worked for all these decades. I’m always moved and motivated by the connection and passion of everyone in the room.”

The event recognizes the efforts of people working toward a greener planet as well as film and TV productions that following green practices and telling stories of environmental justice, climate action and sustainability. DJ Samantha Ronson will entertain guests, who will be served plant-based dishes from Nic’s on Beverly, while a host will be announced at a later date.

The Hollywood Reporter is one of the sponsors of the 32nd annual EMA Awards, which are presented by Toyota. Additional sponsors include Amazon Studios, CAA, City National Bank, Climate & Health Foundation, Clover Sonoma, Climate & Health Program School of Medicine University of Colorado, Fox corporation, Hudson Pacific Properties, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kellogg Garden Products , LACarGuy Family of Dealerships, Montage International, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Santa Rita Wineries, Sony Pictures Entertainment , Star Waggons, The Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros. Discovery.