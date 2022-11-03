Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Set SoFi Stadium Concert

SoFi Stadium will host a pair of legends next year.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will hit Inglewood on March 10, 2023, marking the first time that they two have shared the same stage in Los Angeles. The news, revealed today by SoFi and Live Nation, comes a day after they confirmed a similar one-night-only show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, presumably as part of a larger tour.

“Excited to hit the road with the amazing Billy Joel in 2023,” Nicks posted Wednesday on Instagram. “More soon.”

Nicks played a show at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodland, Texas, on Wednesday night with another show this weekend in Phoenix. As for Joel, he has a slew of dates on his calendar for the coming months. After a show in Melbourne, Australia, on Dec. 10, he’ll play New York’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 19, returning to the same venue after the new year on Jan. 13, Feb. 14 and March 26. He’s also set to play London’s BST Hyde Park on July 7.

Tickets for the SoFi Stadium show will go on sale Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.