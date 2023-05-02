BJ The Chicago Kid Signs to Doja Cat Producer Yeti Beats’ New Label in Joint Venture With RCA Records (Exclusive)

Grammy-nominated R&B singer BJ The Chicago Kid has signed with hit producer Yeti Beats’ new label Reach The World Records in a joint venture with Sony’s RCA Records.

BJ The Chicago Kid and Beats — who has co-produced hits like Doja Cat’s “Say So,” “Kiss Me More” and “Woman” — are working on a collaborative album that will be released this summer. Their first single, “Forgot Your Name,” drops Wednesday.

“This project is very different for me. It’s essentially the colliding of Yeti’s world with my world. It’s a unique approach to soul music and serves as our invite to both new and old fans to savor our unique flavor of classic soul,” BJ The Chicago Kid tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “I know some folks will call it a concept album, but for me it’s an experiment and exploration of sound and RCA just seemed like the natural choice to deliver this sound to the world.”

Yeti Beats and BJ The Chicago Kid Courtesy of Micaiah Carter

BJ The Chicago Kid has earned seven Grammy nominations and was previously signed to Universal Music Group’s Motown Records. He parted ways with the label in 2021 and since independently released two EPs. Last year he took a break from releasing solo music but kept on collaborating, including songs with JID, Tierra Whack, Robert Glasper, Big K.R.I.T. and DRAM.

The new unnamed EP will mark BJ The Chicago Kid’s first full-length release since 2019’s 1123. He and Beats recorded roughly 85 percent of the project in five days at the Royal Studios, owned by the late iconic soul producer Willie Mitchell. The legendary studio, located in Memphis, Tennessee, is where some of music’s top acts recorded projects, including Al Green, Chuck Berry, De La Soul, Ike & Tina Turner and more.

“With Yeti lending his creative magic to some of the biggest acts in the world, and BJ the Chicago Kid being the seasoned soulful and distinguished voice in R&B he’s become, RCA could not have been more excited to get behind this bold and unique collaborative project,” RCA Records said in a statement.

Yeti Beats co-wrote and co-produced Doja Cat’s “Say So,” “Woman” and the Grammy-winning, SZA-featured bop “Kiss Me More.”

Beats, whose real name is David A. Sprecher, is a four-time Grammy nominee — all for his work with Doja Cat. He co-wrote and co-produced the majority of the pop star’s three albums, including 2018’s Amala, 2019’s Hot Pink and 2021’s Planet Her, which competed for album of the year at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Globally speaking, Planet Her was Spotify’s fifth most-streamed album of both 2021 and 2022.

“Getting BJ involved was a dream come true — the quality of his warm soulful vocal tone is undeniable and was the perfect fit for the concept,” Beats said in a statement. “Working with BJ has been amazing and has given me the opportunity to show another side of my creative taste.”