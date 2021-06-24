Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Mark Hoppus, the founding member, bassist and singer for beloved pop-punk band Blink-182, announced Wednesday that he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 49-year-old musician shared the news of his diagnosis in a statement posted to Twitter, where he revealed he’s been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months.

“I have cancer,” he wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time, I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Hoppus went on to say that he still has months of treatment ahead, but is “trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

“Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future,” he wrote, before ending the statement with “Love to you all.”

Hoppus’ Blink-182 bandmates came out in support of the musician over social medial.

Former Blink-182 singer, songwriter, and guitarist Tom Delonge acknowledged over Twitter that he was aware of Hoppus’ diagnosis “for a while now” and championed the bassist as “strong.”

“To add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart,” Delonge wrote.

Drummer Travis Barker, meanwhile, shared a brief but sweet message in his Instagram story Wednesday night. The post featured an older photo of Barker and Hoppus embracing, with the caption “Love you @MarkHoppus.”

Hoppus’ most recent project is Simple Creatures, a pop-punk duo consisting of him and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth.

Blink-182 was originally formed by Hoppus, DeLonge and former drummer Scott Rayner in the early 1990s, with the trio releasing the band’s debut album Cheshire Cat in 1995. Barker would replace Rayner as drummer ahead of their sophomore breakout Enema of the State, which dropped in 1999 and jettisoned the pop-punk icons to fame on the back of hits like “All the Small Things.”