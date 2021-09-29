Skip to main content
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals He Is “Cancer Free”: “Today Is an Amazing Day”

The bassist and co-lead singer shared he was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma in July.

Mark Hoppus
Mark Hoppus Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Mark Hoppus announced Wednesday (Sept. 29) that he’s been declared “cancer free” after he publicly disclosed his diagnosis in June.

The Blink-182 bassist and co-lead singer shared the happy news he received from his oncologist on his socials.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

The 49-year-old musician has continually updated his fans on the status of his health since first opening up about his cancer diagnosis in a June 23-dated social media statement, in which he wrote that he was remaining “hopeful and positive” for a cancer-free future while still going through the next few months of treatment. He said he had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months when he posted his first update. Then in July, he revealed that he’s battling the same blood-related cancer his mother beat. Within a matter of days, Hoppus shared the “best possible news” that the chemo was working.

His former blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge claimed the “cancer is disappearing” in late July before confirming earlier this month that Hoppus had completed his chemo treatment.

See Hoppus’ latest health update below.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com.

