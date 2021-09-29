Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals He Is “Cancer Free”: “Today Is an Amazing Day”

Mark Hoppus announced Wednesday (Sept. 29) that he’s been declared “cancer free” after he publicly disclosed his diagnosis in June.

The Blink-182 bassist and co-lead singer shared the happy news he received from his oncologist on his socials.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”