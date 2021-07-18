Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer

Mark Hoppus of blink-182 performs onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California.

Blink-182 bassist-singer Mark Hoppus elaborated on his cancer diagnosis during a recent Twitch livestream less than a month after revealing he’d been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“The cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood-related. My blood’s trying to kill me,” the musician said in recordings captured by multiple YouTube accounts.

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body,” Hoppus told livestream viewers. “I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m stage IV-A.”

Hoppus shared details about experiencing “chemo brain” that causes him to forget information he’d normally know off-hand. The singer also gave details about an upcoming medical appointment to check on whether chemotherapy had been working thus far. “If it is, I go back for at least three more rounds. Ideally, I go in tomorrow and they say, ‘Congratulations, your chemotherapy has worked and you are all done and you’ll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life.’ I hope.”

If results are unclear, Hoppus said his next steps could possibly include a bone marrow transplant. Still, the singer remained hopeful during the livestream, telling his fans, “We’re beating this cancer It’s just a matter of time.”

The musician recently posted updates about his diagnosis on social media, with a tweet from July 14 saying “Chemotherapy gives me hiccups?” This Friday, he discussed a recent chemo treatment, writing he “felt like hot garbage and haven’t really slept since. But this morning, this minute right now, I feel okay. I’ll take it.”

In late June, the 49-year-old bassist and singer for the beloved pop-punk band first announced that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Hoppus shared the news of his diagnosis in a statement posted to Twitter, where he revealed he’s been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months.

“I have cancer,” he wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time, I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Hoppus went on to say that he still has months of treatment ahead, but is “trying to remain hopeful and positive.”