Blink-182 Reuniting Classic Lineup With Tom DeLonge for 2023 World Tour, New Single

Blink-182 are getting the band back together. On Tuesday (Oct. 11) the pop-punk trio announced a reunion with former singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge for a 2023 global tour and upcoming single. After twice leaving the band — in 2005 and then again in 2014 — DeLonge is back in the fold alongside singer/bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker for an upcoming Live Nation-promoted tour touted as their biggest international trek ever.

The tour is slated to kick off on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico at the Imperial GNP festival and keep the band on the road in South America and Mexico through April 12 before shifting to North America on May 4 with a show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota; those dates will run through a July 16 gig in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena and then move on to Europe in September and Australia/New Zealand in early 2024.

Most exciting for fans, though, is word that a new single, “EDGING,” is coming on Friday (Oct. 14), commemorating the trio’s first time in the studio in 10 years. In keeping with the barely-contained enthusiasm for the get-together, the eternally youthful Take Off Your Pants and Jacket stars released a promotional video for the tour in which a series of fans vow that they would “do anything to make them come”… to their hometown, is what they mean. Naturally.

The video features a preview of the hard-edged, “Edging,” with the lyrics, “I ain’t that cool/ A little f—ed in the head/ They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead/ Get the rope, get the rope, get the rope, get the rope.” Tickets for the tour — which a press release teased includes performances at 2023 Lollapaloozas in Chile, Argentina and Brasil alongside Billie Eilish, Drake and Lil Nas X and the 2023 edition of the We Were Young fest in Las Vegas alongside Green Day and others — are slated to go on sale on Monday (Oct. 17) at 10 a.m. local time here.

Angels and Airwaves frontman DeLone was replaced by Alkaline Trio guitarist/singer Matt Skiba during his second hiatus from the band and at press time it was unclear if Skiba would be part of the upcoming outing. Fans thought something was up recently when Blink wiped their social media accounts and replaced them with the black and white logo from their 2005 greatest hits album.

