Blue Ivy Carter Dance Cameo on Renaissance Tour Powers Streams for Beyoncé’s “My Power”

Blue Ivy Carter is in formation — and her viral dance cameo on the Renaissance world tour is helping one of her mother’s songs reach new heights.

Carter first made a surprise appearance at Beyoncé’s May 26 show in Paris, performing the choreography to the beat driven-track “My Power,” which lit up social media. TikTok users quickly hopped onto the trend and performed the dance as well.

The 11-year-old Grammy winner continued to perform the dance at more shows, and streams and sales of the 2019 Beyoncé are soaring.

Luminate — which tracks music sales, streaming and airplay — says the week after Carter’s appearance U.S. on-demand streaming for “My Power” jumped 190 percent, while digital sales for the track increased by 189.8 percent. It performed stronger globally: On-demand streaming increased by 218.2 percent, and digital sales were up by 212 percent.

And the week after — as Carter continued to perform at more shows — the song earned more attention. In the U.S. and globally, on-demand streams from June 2-8 jumped 111.2 percent and 105.6 percent, while digital sales grew by 27.6 percent and 50.5 percent.

On Spotify, “My Power” saw a 293 percent increase, globally speaking, and jumped 124 percent in the U.S.

“Spotify is the premier destination for fans to explore music and familiarize themselves with songs tied to cultural moments. Beyoncé’s ‘My Power’ is a perfect example of this happening,” Alaysia Sierra, Spotify’s head of R&B, tells THR. “Streams have grown significantly since Blue took the stage, surprising us all on the Renaissance tour in Paris. It’s a moment that continues to prove the power of live music and how that can aid in discovery on Spotify.”

“My Power” was originally released in 2019 on The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé’s album that was inspired by the time she spent voicing the character of Nala in the latest version of The Lion King. The song — a collaboration with rapper Tierra Whack, singer-songwriter Nija, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade and South African artists Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly and DJ Lag — was brought to life a year later in the Emmy-winning Disney+ musical film Black Is King. The song’s music video was colorful and artistic with extra slick choreography that resonated with fans and TikTok users.

And three years later, Carter has helped the track trend a second time on the popular video sharing app, where #mypower has 116.9 million views. And a whopping 41.85 million of those views — about 49 percent — are from June alone, around the time Carter shined onstage.

“Beyoncé’s shows are iconic, jam-packed with legendary moments from start to finish, so it’s no surprise that Blue Ivy’s performance onstage to ‘My Power’ has captivated the TikTok community,” Paul Hourican, TikTok’s global head of music content and partnerships, tells THR.

TikTok also helped Queen Bey launch a major hit when a dance to “Cuff It” created by @maycsteele and @ogpartyhardy26 pushed the non-single to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where the song made history and became Beyoncé’s longest-charting hit on the survey of her solo career. “Cuff It” also won the Grammy Award for best R&B song earlier this year — helping the singer earn a total of 32 awards and become the show’s most decorated winner of all-time.

“We would love to see if [‘My Power’] continues [Beyoncé’s] legacy following the culture-making success that ‘Cuff It’ had with fans around the world participating in creating more than 2.8 million videos to the song,” TikTok’s Hourican says. “Music fans on TikTok are known for reviving catalog tracks, and this could be next!”

Carter’s performance on Beyoncé’s tour marks another collaboration for the mother-and-daughter duo. Carter performed alongside at her mom’s surprise Dubai concert in January and at the Academy Awards in 2022.

Together, they won the Grammy for best music video for the track “Brown Skin Girl,” and Carter made history as the second-youngest person to win a Grammy at age 9. Carter gives a vocal performance on the song celebrating dark and brown skin women and also co-wrote the track. Carter also won a BET Award, NAACP Image Award and Soul Train Award for the song.

