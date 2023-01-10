Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA to Headline 2023 Bonnaroo Festival

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and ODESZA are set to headline this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Paramore, Lil Nas X, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Korn, Baby Keem and Paris Jackson will also perform at the four-day event on June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale Thursday. More than 100 acts will perform across 10 stages.

Other performers include Three 6 Mafia, Marcus Mumford, Alesso, Portugal. The Man, Jacob Collier, Tyler Childers, Big Freedia, J.I.D, 070 Shake, Sofi Tukker, Amber Mark and Girl In Red.

Tool, J. Cole and Stevie Nicks headlined last year’s Bonnaroo. The festival didn’t take place in 2021 because of torrential rainfall from Hurricane Ida that left much of the festival’s grounds, including campgrounds and tollbooth paths, waterlogged or flooded.

The festival was also axed in 2020 like most major music events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the 2023 iteration, fans will also be able to catch Bonnaroo through Hulu’s subscription video-on-demand tier after the platform acquired exclusive streaming rights in 2022 to the Tennessee-based festival, along with Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

The deal will give subscribers access to live streams of various performances as well as bonus behind-the-scenes footage at no additional cost.