Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA to Headline 2023 Bonnaroo Festival

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and ODESZA are set to headline this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Paramore, Lil Nas X, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Korn, Baby Keem and Paris Jackson will also perform at the four-day event on June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Tickets go on sale Thursday. More than 100 acts will perform across 10 stages.
Other performers include Three 6 Mafia, Marcus Mumford, Alesso, Portugal. The Man, Jacob Collier, Tyler Childers, Big Freedia, J.I.D, 070 Shake, Sofi Tukker, Amber Mark and Girl In Red.
Tool, J. Cole and Stevie Nicks headlined last year’s Bonnaroo. The festival didn’t take place in 2021 because of torrential rainfall from Hurricane Ida that left much of the festival’s grounds, including campgrounds and tollbooth paths, waterlogged or flooded.
The festival was also axed in 2020 like most major music events because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the 2023 iteration, fans will also be able to catch Bonnaroo through Hulu’s subscription video-on-demand tier after the platform acquired exclusive streaming rights in 2022 to the Tennessee-based festival, along with Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.
The deal will give subscribers access to live streams of various performances as well as bonus behind-the-scenes footage at no additional cost.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Snoop Dogg
Dr. Dre Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene “Divisive & Hateful” After She Uses “Still D.R.E” in Promo Video
-
The Weeknd
The Weeknd on His Deep Blue Connection to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and Being Shortlisted at the Oscars
-
-
-
Music Videos
French Montana Releases Statement After 10 People Were Shot During His Miami Music Video Shoot
-
Justin Hurwitz
Justin Hurwitz on College Band Days With Damien Chazelle, Finding Musicians on YouTube for ‘Babylon’