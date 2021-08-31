Bonnaroo Music Festival Canceled Due to “Waterlogged” Festival Grounds Amid Hurricane Ida

The Bonnaroo Music Festival, scheduled to begin on Thursday, has been canceled due to Hurricane Ida’s heavy rain impacting the festival’s grounds in Manchester, Tennessee.

Festival organizers announced the cancellation on Tuesday afternoon, writing on social media “We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.”

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience. Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time,” the statement continued.

The festival’s lineup was set to feature performances by Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator, and more artists from September 2-5.

The festival expects to return next June, and all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within a month.